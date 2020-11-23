Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his representative said Monday.The announcement came a day after the musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for "YHLQMDLG" at the American Music Awards.Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, "Dákiti," with Jhay Cortez at the event but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. The singer, however, presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely.Publicist Sujeylee Solá told The Associated Press that Bad Bunny wasn't showing any major symptoms as of Monday. She did not provide further details, saying only that the musician was not granting any interviews.