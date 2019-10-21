Bag explodes while being loaded on flight at Midway Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bag exploded at Chicago Midway International Airport Monday afternoon, prompting an emergency response, according to police.

Chicago police said the bag exploded while being loaded onto a flight just after noon.

The cause might have been a cellphone battery or charger, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.


Shortly after officials arrived, CPD tweeted that the area had been cleared and that there was no threat to public safety.



Officials said no one was injured in the explosion.

Airport operations have resumed as normal.

This is a developing story. We will update with more details when they becomes available.
