Bag explodes while being loaded on flight at Midway Airport

Bag was affected by a possible cell phone battery or battery charger. Incident was cleared by the bomb squad and no one was injured. Thanks to everyone for being vigilant and to the firefighters, officers and technicians who assisted. https://t.co/EZEnQVt5nU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 21, 2019

The luggage incident at Midway Airport has been cleared. There is no public safety threat. Airport operations are resuming. pic.twitter.com/EbVEmUyhy5 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 21, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bag exploded at Chicago Midway International Airport Monday afternoon, prompting an emergency response, according to police.Chicago police said the bag exploded while being loaded onto a flight just after noon.The cause might have been a cellphone battery or charger, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.Shortly after officials arrived, CPD tweeted that the area had been cleared and that there was no threat to public safety.Officials said no one was injured in the explosion.Airport operations have resumed as normal.