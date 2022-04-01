localish

Temple student launches Manna Bakery during the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA -- Saif Manna started his business a little over a year ago as the pandemic started to slow down.

He has been cooking and baking since he was 8 years old and was heavily influenced by his father and grandmothers.


He is currently a senior at Temple University studying political science but says that baking is his passion.

Placing an order is done through his Instagram, which contains a link to the order sheet. Pick-up days are on Fridays and Sundays.


Manna by Bakery | Order form | Instagram
