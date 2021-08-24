Pets & Animals

Book 'Balloons for Tiger' helps children deal with loss of pet

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local author has created a new book called "Balloons for Tiger."

It's aimed at helping children through what can be a very difficult time losing a pet.

Author Lori Olinsky and Elliott Serrano from the Anti-Cruelty Society joined ABC7 Tuesday to talk about the book, including the inspiration for the book and how parents can help children through the loss of a pet.

Balloons for Tiger" is available now and part of the proceeds go to the Anti-Cruelty Society.
