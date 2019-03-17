Balloons may have caused 'shooter' alert at U of Michigan

EMBED <>More Videos

The University of Michigan says popping balloons may have sparked an "active shooter" alert at a building in the middle of campus.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan says popping balloons may have sparked an "active shooter" alert at a building in the middle of campus.

In a statement late Saturday, the university says authorities received up to 20 calls about shots being fired at Mason Hall. The reports came during a nearby vigil for those killed in the mosque shootings in New Zealand.

Alerts issued by the school's Department of Public Safety and Security around 5 p.m. told students who were near Mason Hall to "run, hide, fight." About 40 minutes later, the university sent another alert saying there "does not appear to be an active threat to the community."

Authorities confirmed there was "balloon popping activity" in the area where reports emerged about shots being fired. The school says there was no "malicious intent" behind the activity.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
michiganactive shootercollegefalse reportballoon
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue with South Side Irish Parade Sunday
Woman missing from St. Patrick's Day Parade may need medication
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
1 injured in South Shore apartment fire
2 injured in separate shootings on I-57
St. Patrick's Day 2019: Chicago River dyeing, parade
Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow to fall south early Sunday
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Body found in Minnesota matches missing 2-year-old girl Noelani Robinson
Police looking for 5 suspects in connection with stabbing of CTA employee
Prom dress giveaway held in Batavia
More TOP STORIES News