Bally's Chicago casino at Medinah Temple starts 24/7 hours tomorrow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The temporary Chicago Bally's casino in the historic Medinah Temple will move to 24 hour operations Wednesday as tax revenue to the city is falling far short of projections.

Bally's is also upping its promotions to sweeten the pot for gamblers.

Since opening in September, the casino at 600 N. Wabash Ave. has shut down from 4 a.m. till 8 a.m.

"This is a progression towards attaining the goals we set out to achieve and gives us similar hours to other local casino properties," Bally's said in a statement.

Tuesday, Tom Forrai of Lansing drove into River North from the suburbs, lured by a $15 free play coupon.

"We'll spend the afternoon. I had the day off, you know, so I figured what the heck," he said.

A cafe in the casino also will operate around the clock, while other restaurants will maintain their usual hours.

But the change in hours is concerning to some nearby residents.

"People only get in trouble at those hours, and we don't need any trouble on our streets," said one neighbor.

From September through November the casino generated some $2.24 million in tax revenue for Chicago police and firefighter pensions, an average of less than $750,000 a month. That's on pace to fall far short of the $12.8 million the city had projected for 2023 and the $35 million budgeted for next year.

To draw more gamblers Bally's is offering free or discounted parking.

"I parked, and I was concerned because I was hearing $60 to park is a little steep. But if you sign up for a Bally's card, you get your parking free," said Tatisa Joiner, visitor.

There's also a free hourly shuttle bus to and from Chinatown, the only one in the city, which is drawing objections from some who are concerned Bally's is targeting a community that has historically experienced problem gambling.

The casino has about 800 slots and 56 table games spread across three levels inside the 111-year-old Moorish-style historic landmark. The building originally served as headquarters for the Shriners fraternal organization.

Bally's expects to operate at Medinah through September 2026 while the company builds a permanent $1.3 billion casino complex at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, the current site of the Chicago Tribune's printing operation. Construction is expected to begin next summer.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.