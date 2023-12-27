Bally's Chicago casino at Medinah Temple starts 24/7 hours Wednesday

The Bally's Chicago casino temporarily housed in the historic Medinah Temple will move to 24/7 operations Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bally's Casino in Chicago's River North neighborhood will begin operating as a 24-hour business Wednesday.

Starting at 8 a.m., the casino will be open around the clock, but the new hours are concerning some who live nearby.

The temporary casino at 600 N. Wabash Ave. was closing at 4 a.m. since it opened in September, now it will operate 24 hours a day.

A cafe in the casino also will operate around the clock, while other restaurants will maintain their usual hours.

However, some nearby residents feel it will bring trouble and crime.

"People only get in trouble at those hours, and we don't need any trouble on our streets," said one neighbor.

Meanwhile, Bally's is hoping to draw in more gamblers by offering free or discounted parking.

"I parked, and I was concerned because I was hearing $60 to park is a little steep. But if you sign up for a Bally's card, you get your parking free," Tatisa Joiner, visitor, said.

This comes as tax revenue to the city from the venture is falling far short of projections.

From September through November, the casino generated more than $2 million in tax revenue for Chicago police and fire fighter pensions, an average of less than $750,000 a month, which is on pace to fall far short of the $12.8 million the city had projected for 2023 and the $35 million budgeted for next year.

But Bally's said in November, the location was the second most visited casino in the state.

There's also a free hourly shuttle bus to and from Chinatown, the only one in the city, which is drawing objections from some who are concerned Bally's is targeting a community that has historically experienced problem gambling.

The casino has about 800 slots and 56 table games spread across three levels inside the 111-year-old Moorish-style historic landmark. The building originally served as headquarters for the Shriners fraternal organization.

Bally's expects to operate at Medinah through September 2026 while the company builds a permanent $1.3 billion casino complex at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, the current site of the Chicago Tribune's printing operation. Construction is expected to begin next summer.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.