Gilroy Shooting: Band says gunshots rang out when they were on stage at garlic festival

GILROY, Calif. -- The band TinMan was on stage during the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Band members tell ABC7 News' Luz Pena they saw the gunman coming the food booths, in an area where hundreds of people were.

"It appeared he was shooting into the largest group of people he could find," said one band member.

The group says they hid under the stage after hearing "pop, pop, pop" and at least 20 shots.

They say, "You could smell the gunpowder, you could hear the screams."

A city official says three people died and 12 people were hurt during the shooting at the annual event.

The California food festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalshootingactive shooterinvestigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, passengers stranded after Amtrak train derails in University Park
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Police: Family of 3-year-old shot in face says they found child with gun
Families send off 400 Illinois National Guard members deploying to Afghanistan
Police say 'inconsistencies' exist in claims of another gator in Humboldt Park
Fallen officers honored during Ride to Remember
Police: Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states
Show More
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Property Auction: Unclaimed local items available for viewing online
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation
More TOP STORIES News