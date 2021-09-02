Arts & Entertainment

Chicago area bands to perform at 'Bandimonium' in Country Club Hills

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Local musicians from across the Chicago area will gather Thursday night to perform at a special concert called "Bandimonium."

The J Grants Experience is hosting the concert, which will pay tribute to some iconic soul bands.

"While the pandemic forced many of us to pivot, we are happy to be back performing live on stage for a worthy cause. This concert is going to be epic ," says J. Grant of the J. Grant Experience.

The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Country Club Hills Theater in south suburban Country Club Hills.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a performing arts organization that works with young people in the city and suburbs.

For more information and tickets, visit www.thejgrantexperience.com.
