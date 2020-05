How to avoid bank account fees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you paying way too much from your bank account?ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles looked into how to alleviate those account annoyances.According to BankRate.com , it's important to ask about monthly and ATM fees before opening a checking account.You really want to watch out for overdraft fees. You can avoid them by linking a savings account to a checking account.Also, consider getting real-time spending alerts. These are text messages sent to your mobile device that tell you what you are spending out of your checking account at all times.