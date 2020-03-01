CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you paying way too much from your bank account?
ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles looked into how to alleviate those account annoyances.
According to BankRate.com, it's important to ask about monthly and ATM fees before opening a checking account.
You really want to watch out for overdraft fees. You can avoid them by linking a savings account to a checking account.
Also, consider getting real-time spending alerts. These are text messages sent to your mobile device that tell you what you are spending out of your checking account at all times.
How to avoid bank account fees
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News