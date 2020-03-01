Quick Tip

How to avoid bank account fees

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you paying way too much from your bank account?

ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles looked into how to alleviate those account annoyances.

According to BankRate.com, it's important to ask about monthly and ATM fees before opening a checking account.

You really want to watch out for overdraft fees. You can avoid them by linking a savings account to a checking account.

Also, consider getting real-time spending alerts. These are text messages sent to your mobile device that tell you what you are spending out of your checking account at all times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagobankquick tippersonal financesave moneyi teamatm
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank with online banking
Do you have unclaimed property?
How to spot work-from-home job scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News