CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle returns to the streets of Chicago, and interested runners are in luck this St. Patrick's Day.
Organizers are offering a discount to celebrate the holiday. The 8k registration fee will be $40 on Thursday only, marked down from $55, according to organizers.
Access the discounted registration rate here. Registration for the 8k is available on a first-come first-served basis.
The Chicago tradition is known to kick off the spring running season every year. Races take place March 19 and 20, and a full schedule of events can be found on the website.
Participants may choose to run on behalf of a charity team.
The race course weaves through the heart of downtown Chicago, starting and finishing in Grant Park.
For more information on the race, visit www.shamrockshuffle.com.
Shamrock Shuffle offers discounted registration rate on St. Patrick's Day
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News