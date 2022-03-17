St. Patrick's Day

Shamrock Shuffle offers discounted registration rate on St. Patrick's Day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Shamrock Shuffle (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle returns to the streets of Chicago, and interested runners are in luck this St. Patrick's Day.

Organizers are offering a discount to celebrate the holiday. The 8k registration fee will be $40 on Thursday only, marked down from $55, according to organizers.

Access the discounted registration rate here. Registration for the 8k is available on a first-come first-served basis.

The Chicago tradition is known to kick off the spring running season every year. Races take place March 19 and 20, and a full schedule of events can be found on the website.

Participants may choose to run on behalf of a charity team.

The race course weaves through the heart of downtown Chicago, starting and finishing in Grant Park.

For more information on the race, visit www.shamrockshuffle.com.
