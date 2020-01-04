Rockford bank robber barricaded with hostage at Heritage Credit Union: police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rockford police said that an armed robber at a bank has barricaded himself inside with a hostage Friday afternoon.Police said at about 2:30 p.m., an armed man attempted to rob the Heritage Credit Union at State and Mulford. Police said shortly before 7 p.m. that they believed the the suspect was barricaded inside the bank with one person as a hostage. They were still working to bring the situation to a peaceful end.Rockford police are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.Roads in the area of East State Street and Mulford Road will be shut down to vehicle traffic in all directions as authorities respond, police said.The FBI Chicago office said they are aware of the hostage situation and are assisting local law enforcement with the ongoing situation. They offered no further information.No further details were immediately available. No injuries have been reported.