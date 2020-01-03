Rockford bank robber barricaded with at hostages, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rockford police said that an armed robber at a bank has barricaded himself inside with hostages Friday afternoon.

Police said at about 2:30 p.m., an armed man attempted to rob the Heritage Bank at State and Mulford. Police said as of 3:52 p.m. the suspect was barricaded inside the bank with one or more employees or customers as hostages.

Rockford police said several people are still inside the bank during this barricade situation and said the suspect remains armed. They are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

The FBI Chicago office said they are aware of the hostage situation and are assisting local law enforcement with the ongoing situation. They offered no further information.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
