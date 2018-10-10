Bank robber strikes twice within half-hour in northwest suburbs

The same man is suspected of robbing two banks within a half-hour on Wednesday in the northwest suburbs.About 1 p.m. the man, believed to be in his 30s, entered a U.S. Bank branch at 1301 Irving Park Road in Hanover Park and committed a non-takeover robbery, according to the FBI. Thirty minutes later, the same man is suspected of robbing a BMO Harris Bank branch at 94 N. Kennedy Drive in Carpentersville.The robber was described as a thin, white man, about 6-foot, with long hair, possibly in a ponytail, the FBI said. He wore a baseball hat, a gray zip-up sweatshirt and glasses and carried a large, tan bag across his body.The man is also believed to have committed a robbery of a BMO Harris branch last year in South Barrington, according to the FBI.