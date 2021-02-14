CHICAGO -- The FBI are seeking a man wanted for a bank robbery Feb. 5 in Sauganash on the Northwest Side.
About 1 p.m. the man robbed a Chase Bank branch, 4145 W. Peterson Ave., armed with a gun, federal officials said.
The man is described as being about 5-foot-10, with an average build, brown deep-set eyes, dark-brown complexion and was soft-spoken, officials said. He was last seen wearing a gray mask, gray scarf, gray hoodie, black gloves and jeans.
The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
FBI seeking man in armed bank robbery in Sauganash
BANK ROBBERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News