bank robbery

FBI seeking man in armed bank robbery in Sauganash

The FBI are seeking a man wanted for a bank robbery Feb. 5 in Sauganash on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO -- The FBI are seeking a man wanted for a bank robbery Feb. 5 in Sauganash on the Northwest Side.

About 1 p.m. the man robbed a Chase Bank branch, 4145 W. Peterson Ave., armed with a gun, federal officials said.

The man is described as being about 5-foot-10, with an average build, brown deep-set eyes, dark-brown complexion and was soft-spoken, officials said. He was last seen wearing a gray mask, gray scarf, gray hoodie, black gloves and jeans.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosauganashbank robberyfbi
BANK ROBBERY
IL man sentenced in 2014 IN bank robberies
Alleged bank robber filled out withdrawal slip, gave teller ID, prosecutors say
Robbers hit 3 banks in 3 hours: police
Lovers rob 6 Chicago area banks, lead cops on 100-mile chase into Ind.: FBI
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL lawmakers weigh in on 2nd impeachment trial verdict
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
Wind Chill Advisory in effect over weekend
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
Avoid romance scams while looking for love
West Side teachers, educators get COVID-19 vaccine
Chicago snow dragon is talk of town
Show More
Furniture store Rework gives away free furniture
Streets and Sanitation employee fatally struck by salt truck on South Side
Kenosha County cracks down on out-of-staters seeking WI COVID vaccine
10% of Illinoisans have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
Chicago Weather: Snow ends early Saturday night
More TOP STORIES News