FBI seeking man in armed bank robbery in Sauganash

CHICAGO -- The FBI are seeking a man wanted for a bank robbery Feb. 5 in Sauganash on the Northwest Side.About 1 p.m. the man robbed a Chase Bank branch, 4145 W. Peterson Ave., armed with a gun, federal officials said.The man is described as being about 5-foot-10, with an average build, brown deep-set eyes, dark-brown complexion and was soft-spoken, officials said. He was last seen wearing a gray mask, gray scarf, gray hoodie, black gloves and jeans.The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction.Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700.