Coronavirus

Banksy releases new art honoring healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic

One hospital in the United Kingdom has a new piece of art by acclaimed street artist, Banksy.

The anonymous artist left the painting at the Southampton General Hospital in Southhampton, United Kingdom which is about 70 miles southwest of London.

The image depicts a young boy holding up a nurse doll dressed in a cape and he has discarded his Batman and Spiderman toys in a bin.

Banksy used black and white for the entire image except for the red cross on the nurse's uniform.

The hospital said it plans to keep the painting through the summer before auctioning it off.

Proceeds will benefit the U.K.'s publicly funded National Health Service.

Banksy is primarily known for his socially and politically relevant art painted in public places. Several of his pieces have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars with a few going for millions.
