BANYAN FOODS: The family behind the biggest tofu company in the south

Family makes tofu their business in a state known for barbeque

HOUSTON, Texas -- Tofu eggrolls and tofu tamales are some products from Banyan Foods, the first tofu company in Texas.

"We originated in a state that is primarily known for barbeque and meat production," Co-owner Gary Chiu said.

The company was founded in 1978, shortly after the Chiu family immigrated from Taiwan to Houston.

As the company grew, so did their relationship with their employees.

"We are 30 percent Latino owned, I like to tell people that if employees stick around long enough we give them ownership shares of the company," Chiu said.

You can find Banyan Food products in HEB and Whole Foods.