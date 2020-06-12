Authorities respond to Bar 5015 explosion on Houston's south side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6244187" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "BOOM": Hear what neighbors have to say about the moment a south Houston bar exploded, shaking their homes and busting their windows.

HPD Commanders and PIO on scene of a building explosion at 5015 Almeda. No reports of injuries at this time. Media are asked to stage near the parking lot of the Family Dollar at the corner of Almed a Road and Southmore. #HouNewa pic.twitter.com/JVg1TrJAWv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 12, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6244308" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 5000 block of Almeda is covered in debris as authorities look for what caused the explosion early Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities are investigating a building explosion on the south side of Houston on Almeda near Southmore.Numerous people reported hearing the sound of an explosion near the area shortly before 5 a.m. The explosion originated at Bar 5015.Houston Fire Department officials arrived on the scene at 4:48 a.m. They noticed damage and debris in the street, and quickly put out several spot fires in the area of the explosion.Video from the scene shows debris scattered in the street, with multiple emergency response vehicles on the scene.Neighbors that live close to the bar reported shattered glass and photos falling off the walls in their homes.Houston police tweeted that fortunately, there are no reported injuries.It is unclear at this time what caused the explosion.Houston Fire Department assistant chief Alfredo Martinez reiterated that because it's so early in the investigation, there are not many answers as to why and how the explosion happened.The Houston Arson Bureau is leading the investigation, according to Martinez.