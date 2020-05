Enjoy farm-to-table feast in River North at Bar Ramone's Suckling Pig Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new tradition at Bar Ramone.Every Sunday you can enjoy a family-style meal featuring a suckling pig, confit in duck fat, rosemary, & garlic, and served with a rich mustard pork jus alongside whipped potato puree, roasted parsnips and carrots glazed in Pedro Jimenez, and house-baked baguettes with herbed olive oil and vinegar.Choose from either a quarter pig or half pig, and bring a bottle of vino to enjoy during the feast.Suckling Pig Sunday's at Bar RamoneEvery SundayNoon-9 p.m.441 N. Clark Street, Chicago 60654$69.95 for a quarter pig (serves 2-3), $139.95 for a half pig (serves 4-6)To make reservations, visit www.barramone.com