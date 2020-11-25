Politics

Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' sells more than 1.7 million copies in first week

Former President Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors.

Among former White House residents, only Obama's wife Michelle approaches his popularity as a writer. Her "Becoming," published in 2018, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. "A Promised Land," the first of two planned volumes, was published Nov. 17 and sold nearly 890,000 copies in its first day. Crown announced Tuesday that it had increased its initial print run from 3.4 million copies to 4.3 million.

The book's first-day sales were a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-books and audio.

George W. Bush's book "Decision Points" sold 775,000 copies its first week and Bill Clinton's "My Life" topped 1 million copies in eight days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresident barack obamabooksbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings
Widow of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 in ICU
Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in South Side home
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
Nearly 1M Crock-Pots recalled for burn risks
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
IL reports 9,469 new coronavirus cases, 125 deaths
Show More
Chicago launches online guide to Black-owned businesses
Investigations underway at Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle after 27 COVID-19 deaths
Lake County, Indiana issues new COVID-19 rules
Family-owned Naperville pharmacy survives 2 pandemics
Chicago Weather: Dense fog early, rainy
More TOP STORIES News