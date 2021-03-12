CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President Barack Obama joined Chicago Public School students for a conversation about his book "A Promised Land."
At one point, the former president gave students advice on how to make big life decisions, like what to do after high school.
"It starts with values, right? It starts with what's important to you," Obama said. "I think the biggest challenge for all of us, but maybe especially when you're young, is trying to figure out, what are the things that really matter to me."
ABC7's Leah Hope spoke with one of the students who took part.
"It was definitely intimidating at first," said Ezra Pruitt, a senior at Dyett High School. "I was like, 'Whoa, this is someone who has held the highest position in America.' So, to sit here and talk to him about democracy was like, is this real?"
Windy City Live's Val Warner moderated the discussion, which you can watch on the Chicago Public Schools' YouTube page.
Barack Obama discusses his book with Chicago Public Schools students
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More