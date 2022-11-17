Construction on President Obama center resumes days after noose found on site

Chicago police have not given any updates regarding discovery on future site of Obama library

Obama Presidential Center construction is suspended after builders found a noose at the site in what Lakeside Alliance called an "act of hate."

CHICAGO -- Construction has resumed at the Obama Presidential Center about a week after a noose was discovered on the site, according to the group overseeing the center's construction on the South Side.

All staff and onsite workers participated in anti-bias training, and further security measures have been implemented, Lakeside Alliance said in a statement Wednesday.

"We will continue to provide assistance to the authorities regarding the ongoing investigation to identify the individual or individuals responsible for this horrific act." the statement said. "While Lakeside Alliance understands that no amount of training will lessen the impact of last week's heinous act, we will continue to provide anti-bias, inclusion and belonging training on an ongoing basis to help foster an inclusive work environment."

Chicago police have not provided any updates on the investigation.

Construction was halted last Thursday after a noose was found on the site. The circumstances of the discovery weren't clear.

Lakeside Alliance said it was offering a $100,000 reward for help in finding those responsible for "this shameful act."

