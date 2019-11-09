Barnaby's Family Inn damaged by fire in Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Northbrook pizza institution will be closed for a few days after it was damaged in a fire Saturday morning.

The Northbrook Fire Department said the fire started around 5 a.m. at Barnaby's Family Inn, located at 960 Skokie Road. The fire was contained to the restaurant's roof, officials said.

Officials said the interior of the restaurant sustained some and water damage.

Barnaby's Northbrook, which has been open for more than 40 years, is expected to be closed for several days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northbrookbuilding fire
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Chicago Firehouse Restaurant burns in South Loop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police question story of uncle killed by man sexually assaulting niece
1 killed in I-55 crash; OB lanes shut down near LaGrange
District officials address racist letters mailed to Evanston schools
Man found dead in alley with neck slashed
Lawsuit claims boy, 8, forced to urinate on self in class
Gender reveal stunt led to plane crash in Texas
Suspect wanted in groping incidents on Frankfort trail
Show More
Southwest, American Airlines delay return of Boeing 737 Max
Chicago high school cross country runners to compete in state meet
Val's Halla Records closing after 47-year run in Oak Park
Neighborhood Toy Store Day kicks off holiday season Saturday
'Goodness and humor' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50
More TOP STORIES News