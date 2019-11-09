Barnaby's Family Inn damaged by fire in Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Northbrook pizza institution will be closed for a few days after it was damaged in a fire Saturday morning.The Northbrook Fire Department said the fire started around 5 a.m. at Barnaby's Family Inn, located at 960 Skokie Road. The fire was contained to the restaurant's roof, officials said.Officials said the interior of the restaurant sustained some and water damage.Barnaby's Northbrook, which has been open for more than 40 years, is expected to be closed for several days.