Coronavirus

Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, no symptoms, first lady reveals

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, had tested positive for the coronavirus but has since tested negative.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.


The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

He has since tested negative, she says, as have both she and President Donald Trump.


The first lady says she was "glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthbarron trumpcoronavirusmelania trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WI reports 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
IN health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
'Ñ Beat' special highlights Chicago's Latino community
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,862 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths
Charges pending against suspect after pregnant mother slain on South Side
Man killed in I-57 crash in Oak Forest ID'd; 1 charged with DUI
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Long lines, issues reported as early voting sites expand to all 50 wards in Chicago
WI reports 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
Teen wins prestigious Girl Scouts award for sexual assault database
Show More
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
More than baseball: Empowering Chicago youth through sports
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
Father of 5 killed in Waukegan road rage incident; man charged with murder
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
More TOP STORIES News