8 Bartlett officers suspended for hazing

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- Several Bartlett police officers have been suspended, accused of hazing other officers during a 2014 training exercise.

A probe found the officers ordered two others to stand in the middle of a training room and then fired up to 50 rounds of simulated ammo at them.

One of the officers reported it to the commander in January, saying he has permanent paint marks and protruding veins where he was hit.

Eight officers have been disciplined and suspensions will last between five and 10 days.

Supervisors are expected to face additional disciplinary action.
