Bartlett woman dies after CTA Blue Line train strikes SUV that rolled onto tracks from I-90

A driver was killed and three others were injured Tuesday night near Rosemont after a car wound up on CTA Blue Line tracks and was struck by a train.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 71-year-old woman from northwest suburban Bartlett died after she lost control of her vehicle on I-90 and it was struck by a CTA train near Rosemont.

The driver, identified to Illinois State Police as Sara Giancola, was heading west on I-90 in the far left lane near Mannheim Road just before 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. State police said that's when she lost control of her black 2014 Ford SUV.

The Ford rolled down an embankment and came to rest on the CTA Blue Line tracks, state police said. The front of a CTA Blue Line train struck the front of the Ford.

Giancola was extricated from the SUV and was transported to the hospital, where she died.

There were seven people on the train when the crash occurred, police said. The train conductor and two passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

All lanes of westbound I-90 were shut down around 11:45 p.m. for an investigation. They re-opened around 1 a.m. CTA service was suspended overnight and returned to normal Wednesday morning.
