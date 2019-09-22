Star basketball player from Blue Island recovers after shooting at New Mexico house party

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A young basketball star from south suburban Blue Island is quickly recovering after he was critically injured in a shooting at a house party in New Mexico last month.Turon Windham's family and the congregation of Nazarene All Nations Church in West Englewood is giving thanks after the standout player returned home.Less than a month ago, the graduate of Eisenhower High School in Blue Island was shot and critically wounded in Hobbs, New Mexico, near where he's attending college."He had only been gone a week and a half away to school to play ball," said Kenyota Boone, Windham's mother.The 20-year-old had just transferred to the University of the Southwest to play basketball.Police in Hobbs said Windham was one of seven people shot at a party near campus. Two people were killed in the shooting.Windham's mother got the call about what happened."They instantly told me he was shot in the face," Boone said. "I didn't know what to expect. I just dropped the phone and started screaming."Boone flew out as soon as she could to be by Windham's side.He soon felt better, but she brought him home where he's taking classes online.The bullet is still lodged in his jaw, but doctors said surgery to remove it would be too risky and that it won't pose a problem in the future.In the meantime, the family's church is celebrating Windham's recovery."There's trouble and tragedy all over the country,all over the world, and we just want to spread some good news today," said Butler Sherman of Nazarene All Nations Church.A 19-year-old Hobbs resident faces several charges in the shooting. A move is still unknown.