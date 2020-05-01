VIDEO: Man beats woman with bat after she allegedly broke store window in Corona, California

CORONA, Calif. -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

Disturbing video shows the violent attack of a woman who was beaten with a baseball bat by a man in California Tuesday.

A witness said the woman went into Jerry's Liquor store in the 500-block of East Sixth Street and was asked to leave, but she began to break things, including a store window.

The man, who apparently works at the store, grabbed a bat, chased the woman outside and began hitting her a number of times as she screamed.

The witness said the woman is apparently known in the neighborhood for breaking the windows of local businesses and has a mental illness.

Corona police arrived after the beating and took the woman into custody, according to the witness. She was later treated for her injuries at a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

On Thursday, police returned to the scene and took the man into custody.
