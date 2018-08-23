Batavia High School placed on lockdown following unfounded report of gunshots

Sun-Times Media Wire
BATAVIA, Ill. --
Batavia High School was put on a temporary lockdown Thursday after gunfire was reported near the west suburban school, but no evidence of a shooting was found.

About 2:13 p.m., someone reported to police they heard gunfire near the 1100 block of West Wilson Street, according to a statement from Batavia police.

Batavia High School, which is located about a half mile from the area of the reported gunshots at 1200 Main Street, was put on lockdown, police said. After officers combed the area and found no evidence of shots being fired the lockdown was lifted.

Police said construction in the area of the caller's house may have been mistaken for gunfire. No one, including school staff members who were outside at the time of the call, said they heard gunshots, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingfalse reportBatavia
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
More News