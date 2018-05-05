Batavia man missing in Montana

There's a search right now for a Batavia man who's gone missing in Montana. (WLS)

A car belonging to 45-year-old Paul Batson was found Sunday in the small town of Reed Point, west of Billings.

Crews were out searching for him Friday night. Batson works for the U.S. Postal Service. He was checking out potential transfer locations when he went missing.



Batson spoke with his girlfriend on Sunday while he was in Bozeman and has not had contact with her or any of his family since, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office at 406-322-5326
