Better Business Bureau warns of Cyber Monday scam sites

We are now in the thick of the holiday shopping season, which means there are some real-life grinches ready to prey on consumers.
The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers who are planning to spend money during Cyber Monday to keep an eye out for scams.
CEO Steve Bernas joined ABC7 to talk about the biggest scams of the holiday season, and how to keep your personal information safe and secure.
Bernas said to make sure the web address is legit and to keep you anti-virus software up to date.
He also said to pay with credit card, since charges are easier to dispute than with a debit card.
Cyber Monday is expected to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, aside from Black Friday.
For a list of holiday scams visit https://www.bbb.org/.
