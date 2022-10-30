Woman runs over man lying in roadway in Beach Park: Lake County Sheriff's Office

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman ran over a man lying in the roadway in the north suburbs early Sunday morning, police said.

A 28-year-old woman driving a Volvo S40 was traveling south on Lewis Avenue near Hickory Drive in Beach Park sometime before 4:20 a.m. when she did not see a man lying down in the southbound lanes and ran him over, police said.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash investigators are working to determine the man's identity and investigate why he may have been in the roadway.

The man was dead when deputies arrived, police said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy.