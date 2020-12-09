Man, woman found fatally shot in Beach Park garage, Lake County Sheriff's Office says

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Lake County garage Tuesday night, law enforcement officials said.Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded about 9:40 p.m. to the 10000-block of Wadsworth Road in Beach Park, sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Chris Covelli said.When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman in a garage behind a home on the block, both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.Deputies and dogs searched the area, but did not find anything.The investigation appeared to be focused on a white Kia SUV early Wednesday.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 847-377-4000. The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating.