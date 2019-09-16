Beached juvenile sperm whale on Ocean City, Maryland shoreline has died

OCEAN CITY, Maryland -- A beached whale that initially drew a large crowd of Maryland oceanfront onlookers is dead.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore sent a team to Ocean City on Sunday morning to assess the condition of the juvenile sperm whale.

The aquarium said in an afternoon news release that aquarium veterinarians determined the whale has died. It says the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Ocean City police will remove the animal from the beach. The department will perform a necropsy to determine what happened.

The small whale was reported stranded just before 7 a.m. outside the High Point South condominium complex.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandwhalebeachesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in River North hit-and-run
27 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Man dies after being shot, then run over in North Chicago
Christie Brinkley breaks arm, daughter Sailor to take place on 'DWTS'
Hundreds march for justice in controversial horseback arrest
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants are now on strike
Drive-in theater manager shoots attempted robbery suspect
Show More
3 women robbed at gunpoint in South Loop
Texas custodian comforts 4th grader with autism who had rough morning
CPS increasing efforts to prevent kids from vaping
Man, 25, shot at Bridgeport gas station
North Carolina woman forced to be sex slave and tortured in front of her children
More TOP STORIES News