bear

Illinois bear sightings: Wildlife experts tracking animal in southern IL

Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Police began tracking bear on June 10; seen in Clinton County, IL
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows bear opening car door, going inside

REND CITY, Ill. -- State wildlife officials are tracking a black bear that was first spotted more than a week ago by southern Illinois residents and was most recently seen wandering near a state reservoir.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Police and local law enforcement began tracking the bear on June 10 when it was spotted in the Monroe County town of Waterloo.

Since then, the bear has been sighted near Mascoutah in Clinton County, near Dubois in Washington County and near Rend Lake, a state reservoir, The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reported.

The bear was seen Friday in Franklin County at the Rend Lake spillway east end of the main dam near the village of Rend City, about 75 miles southeast of St. Louis, said Kyle Bacon, chief deputy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office. He said the department issued an alert to residents about the animal's presence.

RELATED: Home security video shows bear opening car door, going inside

"We don't want harm to come to the bear," he said.

Conservation police said it is likely that all the sightings are of the same young, male black bear traveling through the area.

While Illinois does not have an active breeding bear population, neighboring states like Missouri and Wisconsin do, said Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Tim Schweizer.

"It is not uncommon to see bears from these neighboring states cross briefly into Illinois before returning to their permanent habitat, especially as they look for food and potential mates," he said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoisbearu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
Alaska hiker found alive after reported missing and chased by bears
Caught on camera: Bear seen opening car door, may have broken into other vehicles
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona
Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in CA backyard
TOP STORIES
Englewood mass shooting home owned by CPD officer
18 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
Biden family dog Champ dies
Hammond police officer dies after 5 week battle with COVID-19
How to cook lobster tails for Father's Day
Lightfoot looking to extend Cabrini-Green TIF: BGA
Show More
Shooting spree suspect thought people were after him for prior shooting: Police
Cole Beasley would rather retire than get vaccinated, follow NFL COVID rules
Cheer squad criticized for excluding student with Down syndrome from team photo
Chicago joins US in celebrating Juneteenth 2021
Crew wanted in over 20 Chicago armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News