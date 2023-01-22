Chicago crime: Person found beaten to death in West Roseland apartment, police say

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a beating death after a body was found in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue.

CHICAGO -- A person was found beaten to death Saturday afternoon in a West Roseland apartment on the Far South Side.

The female, whose age wasn't immediately known, was found about 3:30 p.m. in the bedroom of an apartment in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.

She had suffered blunt force trauma to her head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Detectives were investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)