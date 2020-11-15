thanksgiving

Beatrix chef gives tips on perfect pie ahead of Thanksgiving; restaurant offering online dessert orders

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Thanksgiving just around the corner, a professional chef is giving tips on how to make the perfect pie crust.

Yasmin Gutierrez, a pastry chef at Beatrix, which has Chicago-area locations, shared the process of perfecting pie crust just in time for the holidays.

Gutierrez focused on making the crust, the filling and the cutting process in her demonstration.

"But remember, if you don't feel like baking, we have you covered," Gutierrez said.

People who are not baking their own pie this Thanksgiving can order dessert from Beatrix. The restaurant serves pies and dinner-to-go this year.

Orders can be placed at any of the four Beatrix location by Nov. 23. Pick-up time is between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

To place an order or learn more about the restaurant, visit their website.

River North
519 N. Clark St.

312-284-1377

Fulton Market
834 W. Fulton Market
312-733-0370

Streeterville

671 N. St. Clair St.
312-642-0001

Oak Brook
272 Oakbrook Center
630-491-1415
