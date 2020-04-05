Business

Streeterville restaurant offers make-your-own Bloody Mary kits amid 'stay-at-home' order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago restaurant is creating a way to bring their mixology ingredients to your own kitchen during the stay-at-home order caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Beatrix in Streeterville is now offering make-your-own Bloody Mary kits so you can shake or stir like a pro from the comfort of your home.

The Bloody Mary kits run about $55 each and includes 1 bottle of St. George Citrus vodka, 2 bottles of Uncle Dougie's Bloody Mary mix, 1 bottle of Tabasco and a recipe card.

The kit yields about 16 cocktails.

The restaurant also offers a "breakfast for two package" for around $35 and a "dinner for two" package around $40 available for delivery or takeout.

Beatrix in Streeterville is open daily from 8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. and is located at 671. N. Saint Clair Street inside Northwestern Hospital.

For more information visit www.beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/streeterville/delivery .
