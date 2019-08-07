Bedford Park Walmart evacuated for reports of possible shots fired, police say

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Bedford Park Walmart was evacuated Tuesday night after reports of possible shots fired in the area of the store, police said.A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed the store in the 7000-block of South Cicero Avenue was evacuated as a precaution due to the possible gunfire in the area, not inside the store. Police have not confirmed whether any shots were fired in the area of the store.The spokesperson said the store closes at midnight and will not reopen Tuesday night. The Walmart will open at its normal time of 6 a.m. on Wednesday.No injuries were reported.