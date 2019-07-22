Beecher assistant baseball coach charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

BEECHER, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban assistant baseball coach has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

According to the Will County Sheriff's Office, Micheal Takacs, 24, had inappropriate contact with a teenage girl at a home he was staying at on two separate occasions in 2018. A complaint filed by the teenage girl and her mother also alleges that a sexual assault occurred on April 1.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said Takacs was brought in for questioning where he made incriminating statements against himself.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 11, and he was later taken into custody.

Takacs is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse, four counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of battery. His bail is set at $500,000.

Takacs is an assistant baseball coach at Beecher Junior High School and Beecher High School, authorities said.

He is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
