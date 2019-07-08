BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS: Massive crack opens in earth after Ridgecrest earthquake

By ABC7.com staff
RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Before-and-after photos show a massive crack opening up on the desert floor along the fault line following the 7.1 Ridgecrest earthquake.

The picture before the quake shows a small fissure in the surface.

After the ground started shaking on July 5, a new picture shows an additional wider crack visible on the surface.

The U.S. Geological Survey has made clear the crack is not a new fault line and the continuing quake activity has nothing to do with the San Andreas Fault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeridgecrest earthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
68 shot, 5 fatally, in 4th of July weekend gun violence across Chicago
LOOP ATTACK: Pregnant woman, man stabbed in altercation
Dangerous lake conditions postpone search for missing Indiana teen
Man accused of killing son over cheesecake appears in court
Driver in fatal Lawndale hit-and-run crash charged
US women's national team parade to be held in NYC Wednesday
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
Show More
'Mulan' trailer: Disney drops first look at live-action remake
2 NW Side spots cool Chicagoans with classic, exotic takes on creamy treats
Rapinoe fuses politics, pay and tech with World Cup win
Truck crash in Illinois sends pig parts flying
Driver charged after fatal Waukegan crash
More TOP STORIES News