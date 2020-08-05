u.s. & world

Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day

BEIRUT -- Video captured the terrifying moment when a bride, who was posing for photos on her wedding day, was interrupted by the massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 135 people on Tuesday.

The video shows the bride standing outside her wedding venue posing in a full-length gown.

As the photographer pans down to capture a photo of her bouquet, the explosion can be heard as it rocked the city.

READ MORE: US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked

You can see the bride being rushed to safety as smoke fills the street.

Officials believe more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate ignited and caused the blast. The highly explosive chemical compound, commonly used in fertilizers, had been stored in a warehouse for six years, according to investigators.

RELATED: Lebanon putting some port officials on house arrest after Beirut explosion

Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries (1 of 7)

Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks flooded with glass and rubble.



It was the worst, most destructive single explosion to strike Lebanon, a country filled with destruction over its history, which included a civil war from 1975 to 1990, conflicts with Israel, and periodic terror attacks.

A senior U.S. Defense Department official and member of the U.S. intelligence community said there were no indications the massive explosion was the result of an attack by either a nation state or proxy forces.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of explosions in Beirut, Lebanon
