u.s. & world

Huge explosions rock Lebanon capital Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

BEIRUT -- Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

An Associated Press photographer near the port saw people lying injured on the ground, and hospitals called for blood donations, but exact casualties were not immediately known.



Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon's southern border.

EMBED More News Videos

Video shot from a distance shows the aftermath of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4.



Online video showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Tropical Storm Isaias makes landfall as hurricane in North Carolina
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot gets 'Wings of Gold'
Puerto Rico added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
Indiana reports 836 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of boy, 9, on Near North Side
Puerto Rico added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
Lake Michigan search resumes for boy, 15, presumed drowned near Diversey Harbor
Illinois reports 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
CTA bus drivers say many riders not wearing masks, ask for help from Lightfoot
Wisconsin man, third charged in Austin shooting death of girl, 7
Wicker Park restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Little Village volunteers renovate food gardens in areas that are in need of fresh foods and vegetables
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot gets 'Wings of Gold'
New details emerge in alleged Indiana to Chicago gun trafficking operation
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mainly dry Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News