Stay in this Valentine's Day with these romantic food and wine ideas

With cold weather in the forecast this Valentine's Day, here are some ways to celebrate love at home.

James Beard Award-winning sommelier Belinda Chang spoke with ABC7 Chicago Thursday about "dressing up" inexpensive wine. She suggested using edible flowers and "finger foods" to make staying in more romantic.

She recommends:

SPARKLING: Kiralyudvar Tokaji Sec Furmint 2016 $35.99
ROSE: Luli Rose, Santa Lucia Highlands 2019 $19.99

BEAUJOLAIS: Chateau des Jacques Moulin-a-Vent $29.99
GIN: Sipsmith Sloe Gin (to be made into Sloe Gin & Tonic Cocktails) $45.99

Find out more at BelindaChang.com.
