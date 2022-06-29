CPD issues alert after violent Belmont Cragin stabbing, attempted kidnapping

CPD said an 18- to 19-year-old man armed with a knife exited a small white SUV in the 5500-block of Wellington Avenue about 9:25 a.m. and forcibly shoved the victim in the back seat.
During a struggle, the victim was stabbed multiple times, Chicago police said.
As the suspect tried to drive away, the victim was able to jump out of the vehicle and escape.
The suspect then drove north in the west alley of Linder Avenue, CPD said.
Police described him as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds and wearing a black ski mask and long-sleeve gray T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.