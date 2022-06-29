kidnap

CPD issues alert after violent Belmont Cragin stabbing, attempted kidnapping

Chicago violence: During struggle, victim stabbed multiple times
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD issues alert after violent Belmont Cragin attempted kidnapping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a Belmont Cragin community alert after a violent attempted kidnapping Tuesday morning.

CPD said an 18- to 19-year-old man armed with a knife exited a small white SUV in the 5500-block of Wellington Avenue about 9:25 a.m. and forcibly shoved the victim in the back seat.

During a struggle, the victim was stabbed multiple times, Chicago police said.

As the suspect tried to drive away, the victim was able to jump out of the vehicle and escape.

RELATED: Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan, suspect arrested

The suspect then drove north in the west alley of Linder Avenue, CPD said.

Police described him as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds and wearing a black ski mask and long-sleeve gray T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

