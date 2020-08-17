chicago shooting

Belmont Cragin shooting: FOID, concealed carry cardholder shot, returns fire and shoots man

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old FOID and concealed carry cardholder was shot and returned fire and shot a man Sunday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 2:05 p.m. the 24-year-old was inside a vehicle parked on the street in the 5400-block of West Wrightwood Avenue, when a man walked up to his vehicle, pulled out a gun and fired shots striking him in the right shoulder, Chicago police said.

The man in the vehicle pulled out his own weapon and returned shots, striking the initial shooter, also 24-years-old, in the torso, police said. They both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
