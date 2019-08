BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- Schools in Belvidere, Ill. are on lockdown Thursday after a reported threat, officials said.Belvidere School District 100 officials said they received information on a 911 call about a safety concern at Belvidere North High School. Schools in the area on lockdown and surrounding roads have been closed.School officials said they have partnered with law enforcement agencies including the Boon County Sheriff.