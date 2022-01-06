homicide investigation

Huntley man, 24, charged in Belvidere triple homicide case involving man, 2 young sons

Police said man charged spent part of day of Belvidere homicide with Andrew Hintt, boys
Huntley man, 24, person of interest in Belvidere triple homicide

BELVIDERE, Ill. -- A man has been charged in the slayings of a man and his two young sons found shot to death last month in a northern Illinois home.

Alize Q. Smith, 24, of Huntley, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 19 killings of Andrew Hintt, 31, and his two sons, Benjamin, 7, and Sebastian, 5, Belvidere police said Wednesday.

Police said Smith spent part of the day of the killings with Hintt and his sons at Hintt's Belvidere home, about 70 miles northwest of Chicago. It wasn't immediately clear how the men knew each other and police haven't announced a possible motive for the killings amid the ongoing investigation.

Smith was being held without bond at the Boone County Jail and his first court appearance was expected Thursday afternoon. Court records didn't list an attorney who could speak on Smith's behalf.

He was arrested last month for a parole violation and identified by Belvidere police as a person of interest in the killings.

"A tragedy like this affects us all, and our heart goes out to the families who are left to pick up the pieces," Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said Wednesday.

Boone County State's Attorney Tricia Smith said that if he's convicted, Smith would face life in prison for each count of first-degree murder, without the option for parole.

Andrew Hintt's aunt, Theresa Hintt Thompson, told WREX-TV the family is happy that charges have been filed.

