Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, dead at 27, agent says

He was Elvis Presley's grandson
LOS ANGELES -- The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 954 new COVID-19 cases as state reaches another testing high
47 shot, 7 fatally so far in Chicago weekend violence
Several test positive for COVID-19 after attending party at MI sandbar
Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say
Cook County residents can report police misconduct online
Valentina Sampaio becomes Sports Illustrated's 1st trans model
Lake Zurich HS COVID-19 testing site opens after students test positive
Show More
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers early, partly cloudy later Sunday
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
More TOP STORIES News