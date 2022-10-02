Person found dead at Berlin nightclub in Lakeview, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a death at Berlin, a longtime nightclub in the Lakeview neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

A 27-year-old person was found unresponsive at the club shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The club released a statement saying they would be closed on Saturday night "out of respect for this life lost."

No details have been released yet about her identity or what may have caused her death.