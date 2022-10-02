WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Person found dead at Berlin nightclub in Lakeview, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a death at Berlin, a longtime nightclub in the Lakeview neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

A 27-year-old person was found unresponsive at the club shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Person found shot in head, killed inside South Loop home, police say

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The club released a statement saying they would be closed on Saturday night "out of respect for this life lost."

No details have been released yet about her identity or what may have caused her death.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.